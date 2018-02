Feb 28 (Reuters) - Binh Son Refining And Petrochemical Co Ltd:

* VIETNAM‘S BINH SON REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL TO LIST ON VIETNAM‘S PUBLIC COMPANY MARKET AT 22,400 DONG ($0.98) A SHARE -PETROVIETNAM

* VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP AND INDIAN OIL CORP HAVE APPLIED TO BE BINH SON‘S STRATEGIC INVESTORS -PETROVIETNAM

* VIETNAM‘S BINH SON REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL SHARES TO BE LISTED ON MARCH 1 -PETROVIETNAM Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)