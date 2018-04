BRIEF-Vietnam's Techcombank Raises Total Of About VND 21 Trln Via Offering

April 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank IPO-VTC.HM:

* ANNOUNCES PLACING OF 164.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* BASED ON FINAL PRICE OF VND128,000 PER SHARE, OFFER RAISED A TOTAL OF ABOUT VND 21 TRLN

* TRADING OF TECHCOMBANK’S SHARES ON HO CHI MINH STOCK EXCHANGE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JUNE 04

* BASED ON FINAL PRICE OF VND 128,000 PER SHARE, MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF CO WILL BE $6.5 BILLION

* TRADING OF TECHCOMBANK'S SHARES ON EXCHANGE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE UNDER STOCK CODE TCB VN