March 16, 2018 / 8:20 AM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietjet signs $609 mln credit MoU with Investec Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) -    Vietjet Aviation Jsc          on
Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Investec Bank
PLC          worth $609 million to finance the purchase of five
Airbus A321 aircraft, as the budget airline is seeking to expand
its operations in the region, the budget airlines said.
    The MoU was signed in Sydney during an official visit to
Australia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Phuc is
set to attend the ASEAN-Australia Summit there this weekend. 
    Vietjet said it also signed an agreement with Brisbane
Airport Corp.            to open a non-stop service between Ho
Chi Minh City, Vietnam's economic hub, and Brisbane.
    "I believe that this service will soon be put into
operation, meeting increasing travel demand of many people and
tourists," Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said. 
    Vietjet reported pre-tax profit of 4.76 trillion
dong($209.10 million) last year, up 75.9 percent.
    
($1 = 22,764.0000 dong)

 (Reporting By Hanoi Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
