BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietjet signs $609 mln credit MoU with Investec Bank

March 16 (Reuters) - Vietjet Aviation Jsc on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Investec Bank PLC worth $609 million to finance the purchase of five Airbus A321 aircraft, as the budget airline is seeking to expand its operations in the region, the budget airlines said. The MoU was signed in Sydney during an official visit to Australia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Phuc is set to attend the ASEAN-Australia Summit there this weekend. Vietjet said it also signed an agreement with Brisbane Airport Corp. to open a non-stop service between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's economic hub, and Brisbane. "I believe that this service will soon be put into operation, meeting increasing travel demand of many people and tourists," Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said. Vietjet reported pre-tax profit of 4.76 trillion dong($209.10 million) last year, up 75.9 percent. ($1 = 22,764.0000 dong) (Reporting By Hanoi Newsroom)