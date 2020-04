April 1 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY AND VIECURE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF PERSONALIZED CANCER CARE

* VIEWRAY INC - CLINICIANS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CO'S MRIDIAN MRI-GUIDED RADIATION THERAPY SYSTEM AND VIECURE'S VCUREPRECISION EMR PLATFORM