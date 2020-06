June 23 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY ANNOUNCES 1-YEAR OUTCOMES ON MR-GUIDED RADIATION TREATMENT FOR PROSTATE CANCER WITHOUT IMPLANTED MARKERS

* VIEWRAY- STUDY SHOWS LOW INCIDENCE OF TOXICITY USING STEREOTACTIC BODY RADIATION THERAPY WHILE REDUCING POTENTIAL COMPLICATIONS RELATED TO IMPLANTED MARKERS