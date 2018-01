Jan 8 (Reuters) - Viewray Inc:

* VIEWRAY ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* VIEWRAY INC - TOTAL PRELIMINARY BACKLOG GREW TO OVER $200 MILLION, AS OF DEC 31, 2017, UP FROM $133.2 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016