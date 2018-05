May 10 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY - ON MAY 8, CO FILED CERTIFICATE OF ELIMINATION OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK WITH DELAWARE SECRETARY OF STATE

* VIEWRAY - CERTIFICATE OF ELIMINATION ELIMINATES CO'S SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK FROM VIEWRAY'S CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION Source text: (bit.ly/2ryYLMY) Further company coverage: