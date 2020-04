BRIEF-Viewray Leadership To Take Salary Pay Cuts For Remainder Of 2020

April 8 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY INC - IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SEVERAL MEMBERS OF LEADERSHIP TEAM ARE TAKING SALARY PAY CUTS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* VIEWRAY INC - SCOTT DRAKE, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND COO SHAHRIAR MATIN ARE EACH TAKING A PAY CUT OF 30% OF THEIR ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* VIEWRAY - INTERIM CFO BRIAN KNALEY AND JAMES DEMPSEY, CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER, ARE EACH TAKING PAY CUT OF 20% OF ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR 2020

* VIEWRAY INC - NON-EMPLOYEE MEMBERS OF COMPANY'S BOARD TAKING 30% REDUCTION IN THEIR RETAINER FEES FOR REMAINDER OF 2020