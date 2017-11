BRIEF-ViewRay Q3 loss per share $0.19

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc

* ViewRay reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $12.2 million versus $400,000

* Q3 revenue view $18.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ViewRay - ‍total backlog grew to $194.8 million, as of September 30, 2017, up from $125.2 million as of September 30, 2016​

* ViewRay Inc - ‍repeating its expectation to deliver 7 to 8 Mridian Linac systems in 2017​

* ViewRay Inc - ‍adjusting 2017 total revenue guidance to be in range of $42 million to $47 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $48.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S