BRIEF-Viewray Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

March 12 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 REVENUE $16.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $18.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS WE LOOK AT 2020, OUR COMMERCIAL AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES ARE BEING IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS AND MAY BE FURTHER IMPACTED

* FOR FULL YEAR 2020, VIEWRAY ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $58 - $95 MILLION

* HAS NINE PLANNED INSTALLATIONS IN 2020 IN REGIONS THAT HAVE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS CURRENTLY IN PLACE

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $110.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA