BRIEF-ViewRay Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.38

March 12 (Reuters) - ViewRay Inc:

* VIEWRAY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $80 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $19.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $21.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL BACKLOG GREW TO $203.6 MILLION, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP FROM $133.2 MILLION, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* RECEIVED NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER FOR MRIDIAN SYSTEMS TOTALING $34.1 MILLION, UP FROM NEW ORDERS TOTALING $24.3 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $82.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S