Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* CHEMOCENTRYX ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF PHASE II-BASED CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION (CMA) APPLICATION FOR ANCA-ASSOCIATED VASCULITIS IN EUROPE, PHASE III ADVOCATE TRIAL DATA RELEASE PLANNED FOR Q4 2019

* PLAN TO FILE FOR FULL MARKETING APPROVAL TO EMA AND FDA IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)