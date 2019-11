BRIEF-Vifor Pharma And Evotec Form Joint Venture For Early Development In Nephrology

Nov 6 (Reuters) - VIFOR PHARMA AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA AND EVOTEC FORM JOINT VENTURE FOR EARLY DEVELOPMENT IN NEPHROLOGY

* VIFOR PHARMA AND EVOTEC SE TODAY ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A 50:50 JOINT VENTURE FOCUSED ON DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL NEPHROLOGY THERAPEUTICS

* WILL BE BENEFITING FROM ACCESS TO AN EXTERNAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ITS OWN NEPHROLOGY PIPELINE

* EVOTEC WILL GAIN ACCESS TO A COMMERCIAL PARTNER THROUGH OUTLICENSING ALL NEPHROLOGY ASSETS DEVELOPED THROUGH JOINT VENTURE TO VIFOR PHARMA GROUP

* INITIAL FUNDING OF EUR 25 M FOR PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WILL BE COVERED BY VIFOR PHARMA

* CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL COSTS FOR ANY SUCCESSFUL COMPOUNDS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY BOTH COMPANIES

* OPT-OUT RIGHTS AT EACH STAGE BASED ON A PREDETERMINED PROFIT SHARE ARRANGEMENT