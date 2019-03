BRIEF-Vifor Pharma FY EBITDA Of CHF 391.5 Million, Up 39.7 Pct

March 14 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 1,584.6 MILLION, UP 22.7%; EBITDA OF CHF 391.5 MILLION, UP 39.7%

* FY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF CHF 4.16, AN INCREASE OF 95.9% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* SUE MAHONY AND KIM STRATTON WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON 8 MAY 2019

* DAVID BEVAN, CEO OF VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (VFMCRP), HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE VIFOR PHARMA GROUP AT END OF APRIL 2019

* SEES 2019 NET SALES UP BETWEEN 11% AND 13% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, REPORTED EBITDA UP BY 25%

* IN 2020 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED CHF 2 BILLION AND EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF CHF 700 MILLION

* DIVIDEND IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT CURRENT LEVEL OF CHF 2 PER SHARE