March 12 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG GROWTH IN 2019, EXCEEDING RAISED GUIDANCE

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 1,887.2 MILLION, UP 18.5%

* IN 2020 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, VIFOR PHARMA NET SALES* ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN RANGE OF 10%, REPORTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY MORE THAN 25%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)