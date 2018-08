BRIEF-Vifor Pharma H1 EBITDA Up 44.5 Pct At CHF 192.0 Million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG H1 2018 RESULTS, RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* NET SALES AND EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2018 RAISED AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* H1 REVENUE GROWTH WITH NET SALES OF CHF 747.4 MILLION, UP 23.4%

* H1 EBITDA INCREASED TO CHF 192.0 MILLION, UP 44.5%

* OUTLOOK 2018: NET SALES EXPECTED TO GROW BY MORE THAN 15%

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 25%

* ALL OTHER ELEMENTS OF FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AS OF 15 MARCH 2018 AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITIES CHF 118.00 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 9.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)