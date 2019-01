Jan 7 (Reuters) - VIFOR PHARMA AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA RECEIVES POSITIVE PHASE-I TRIAL RESULTS FOR ORAL FERROPORTIN INHIBITOR

* DATA IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS SHOWS FAVORABLE SAFETY/TOLERABILITY PROFILE

* PHASE-II STUDY IN BETA-THALASSEMIA PATIENTS TO BEGIN IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* EARLY RESULTS TRANSLATE WELL FROM PRECLINICAL MODELS TO HUMANS