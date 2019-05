BRIEF-Vifor Pharma'S Phase-II Amber Study Meets Primary Endpoint

May 10 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma AG:

* VIFOR PHARMA’S PHASE-II AMBER STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* VIFOR PHARMA AG - VELTASSA WAS SHOWN TO ENABLE PERSISTENT USE OF SPIRONOLACTONE BY CONTROLLING BLOOD POTASSIUM LEVELS

* VIFOR PHARMA AG - SAFETY RESULTS FROM STUDY ARE CONSISTENT WITH EXISTING VELTASSA DATA, WITH NO NEW SAFETY ISSUES IDENTIFIED.

* VIFOR PHARMA AG - CHALLENGING FOR MANY PATIENTS TO STAY ON SPIRONOLACTONE TREATMENT BECAUSE IT CAN FURTHER INCREASE RISK OF HYPERKALAEMIA