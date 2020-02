Feb 11 (Reuters) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc:

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.013

* QTRLY REVENUE WAS $1.01 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.49 MILLION

* RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY BOTH SLOWDOWN IN SENIOR HOUSING CONSTRUCTION STARTS AND CONTINUED INDUSTRY-WIDE PROJECT DELAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: