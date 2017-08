June 9 (Reuters) - VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LEAVES VIGMED

* PROCESS TO RECRUIT A REPLACEMENT WILL COMMENCE SHORTLY

* VIGMED ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT DONYA GHOLAMIFAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VIGMED, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY

* DONYA WILL REMAIN AS CFO AND MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT TEAM UNTIL SHE LEAVES POSITION IN END OF AUGUST 2017