Jan 21 (Reuters) - Viiv Healthcare:

* VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF CABENUVA (CABOTEGRAVIR, RILPIVIRINE), THE FIRST AND ONLY COMPLETE LONG-ACTING REGIMEN FOR HIV TREATMENT

* VIIV HEALTHCARE SAYS WILL BEGIN SHIPPING CABENUVA TO WHOLESALERS AND SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTORS IN THE US IN FEBRUARY 2021