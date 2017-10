Oct 27 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* ‍GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS FROM BRIGHTE STUDY OF FOSTEMSAVIR IN HEAVILY TREATMENT-EXPERIENCED PATIENTS WITH HIV​

* REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS ARE CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE IN 2019/2020 TIMEFRAME.​