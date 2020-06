BRIEF-ViiV Healthcare Announces U.S. Fda Approval Of Dispersible Tablet Formulation Of Dolutegravir, A Once-Daily Treatment For Children With HIV

June 12 (Reuters) - ViiV Healthcare:

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - US FDA APPROVED FIRST-EVER DISPERSIBLE TABLET FORMULATION OF DOLUTEGRAVIR, TIVICAY PD, ONCE-DAILY TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN WITH HIV

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - FDA APPROVAL IS BASED ON DATA FROM THE ONGOING P10936 AND ODYSSEY7 (PENTA20) STUDIES

* VIIV HEALTHCARE -TIVICAY PD, EXTENDED INDICATION OF EXISTING TIVICAY 50MG FILM-COATED TABLET ARE CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - DOLUTEGRAVIR IS 1ST INTEGRASE INHIBITOR AVAILABLE AS DISPERSIBLE TAB FOR ORAL SUSPENSION FOR CHILDREN OF AT LEAST 3KG, 4 WEEKS AGE