BRIEF-Viiv Healthcare Gives Positive Data From Study On How Best To Integrate Investigational Once-Monthly Injectable HIV Treatment In U.S. Healthcare

July 4 (Reuters) - Viiv Healthcare:

* VIIV HEALTHCARE GIVES POSITIVE DATA FROM STUDY ON HOW BEST TO INTEGRATE INVESTIGATIONAL ONCE-MONTHLY INJECTABLE HIV TREATMENT IN US HEALTHCARE

* VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCED POSITIVE INITIAL FINDINGS FROM CUSTOMIZE TRIAL

* 4 MONTHS INTO STUDY, MAJORITY CLINICAL STAFF PARTICIPANTS CONTINUED TO PERCEIVE IMPLEMENTATION AS ACCEPTABLE, FEASIBLE, APT FOR PEOPLE WITH HIV

* PROPORTION OF CLINIC STAFF WHO PERCEIVED ANY BARRIERS TO IMPLEMENTATION OF LONG-ACTING REGIMEN DECREASED BETWEEN START OF STUDY & FOURTH MONTH

* CUSTOMIZE STUDY IS ONGOING

* CARISEL STUDY TO EXAMINE IMPLEMENTING LONG-ACTING REGIMEN OF CABOTEGRAVIR & RILPIVIRINE IN EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE PLANNED TO START LATER IN 2020