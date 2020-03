BRIEF-Viiv Healthcare Says Late-Stage HIV Treatment Study Met Primary Endpoint

March 9 (Reuters) - VIIV HEALTHCARE:

* VIIV HEALTHCARE PRESENTS POSITIVE 48-WEEK DATA FROM PHASE III STUDY SHOWING EVERY-TWO-MONTH REGIMEN OF INVESTIGATIONAL LONG-ACTING, INJECTABLE CABOTEGRAVIR AND RILPIVIRINE HAS SIMILAR EFFICACY TO ONCE-MONTHLY DOSING

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - PHASE III ATLAS-2M STUDY OF CABOTEGRAVIR AND JANSSEN’S RILPIVIRINE FOR HIV TREATMENT MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT WEEK 48

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - TREATMENT WITH CABOTEGRAVIR AND RILPIVIRINE WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED ACROSS BOTH STUDY ARMS

* VIIV HEALTHCARE- IN 2-MONTH ARM, RATES OF SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS & WITHDRAWALS DUE TO AE WERE LOW, SIMILAR TO THOSE EXPERIENCED IN 1-MONTH ARM