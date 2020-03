BRIEF-ViiV Presents Data From Phase III Study Of Investigational 2-Drug Regimen Of Cabotegravir

March 9 (Reuters) -

* VIIV HEALTHCARE - PRESENTED DATA FROM ITS PHASE III STUDY OF INVESTIGATIONAL 2-DRUG REGIMEN OF ITS CABOTEGRAVIR, JANSSEN’S RILPIVIRINE TO TREAT HIV

* VIIV -STUDY SHOWED 2DR OF CABOTEGRAVIR & RILPIVIRINE PROVIDED NON-INFERIOR EFFICACY & COMPARABLE SAFETY TO ORAL, 3 DRUG REGIMEN OF TRIUMEQ AT WEEK 96

* VIIV - NO NEW INSTANCES OF CONFIRMED VIROLOGIC FAILURE REPORTED BETWEEN WK 48 AND 96 AMONG INDIVIDUALS WHO RECEIVED CABOTEGRAVIR & RILPIVIRINE Source text: (reut.rs/2TTrCIW) Further company coverage: