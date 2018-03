BRIEF-Vijaya Bank Says Has Filed Joint Suit With Canara Bank Against Abhijeet Group

March 12 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON ‍ED ATTACHING 380.7 MILLION RUPEES IN BANK FRAUD CASE AGAINST ABHIJEET GROU​P

* APART FROM ABHIJEET PROJECTS, CO HAS EXPOSURE TO ABHIJEET GROUP COMPANIES AND ALL ARE CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN THE BANK ‍​

* BANK HAD SANCTIONED LOAN TO ABHIJEET PROJECTS UNDER CONSORTIUM WITH CANARA BANK

* ABHIJEET GROUP FAILED TO PAY DUES AS PER TERMS AND THEREFORE COMPANY’S ACCOUNT HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED AS NPA ON 31 DECEMBER 2013

* BANK ALONG WITH CANARA BANK HAS FILED JOINT SUIT AGAINST ABHIJEET GROUP BEFORE DEBT RECOVERY TRIBUNAL Source text: bit.ly/2Ft1UH2 Further company coverage: