Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vikas Granaries Ltd:

* DECIDED THAT GUAR GUM POLYMERS EXPORT BUSINESS OF CO WILL BE ABANDONED COMPLETELY AND THIS BUSINESS WILL BE DONE BY VIKAS WSP

* SAYS CO TO UNDERTAKE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF PROPPANTS FOR USE IN OIL &GAS WELLS FRACTURING AND DRILLING