Feb 11 (Reuters) - Viking Global Investors LP:

* VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP REPORTS 1% PASSIVE STAKE IN MODERNA AS OF DEC 31, 2019 - SEC FILING

* VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PASSIVE STAKE OF 5.2% IN MODERNA AS OF JAN 1, 2019