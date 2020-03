March 17 (Reuters) - Viking Line Abp:

* SUSPENDS HELSINKI-STOCKHOLM ROUTE STARTING FROM MARCH 18

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES PREVAILING IN FINLAND, WILL SUSPEND OPERATION OF THE ROUTE BETWEEN MARCH 18 AND APRIL 13 Source text: cisn.co/2TXSUzu Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)