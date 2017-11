Nov 28 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc:

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF VK5211 IN PATIENTS RECOVERING FROM HIP FRACTURE

* VIKING THERAPEUTICS - DATA SHOWED TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH VK5211 AS COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* ‍STUDY ALSO ACHIEVED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR ALL DOSES OF VK5211, COMPARED TO PLACEBO​