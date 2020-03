BRIEF-Viking To Temporarily Suspend Cruise Operations Until May 1, 2020

March 11 (Reuters) - Viking Cruises Ltd :

* VIKING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CRUISE OPERATIONS UNTIL MAY 1, 2020

* VIKING - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF RIVER AND OCEAN VESSELS EMBARKING FROM MARCH 12 TO APRIL 30, 2020

* VIKING - RIVER CRUISE GUEST IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WAS EXPOSED TO COVID-19 WHILE IN TRANSIT ON INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE

* VIKING - RIVER CRUISE GUEST EXPOSED TO COVID-19 NOT EXHIBITING SYMPTOMS & PLACED IN QUARANTINE;SEPARATELY, REMAINING 28 GUESTS TO ALSO BE QUARANTINED