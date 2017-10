Sept 26 (Reuters) - VIKTORIA INVEST SA:

* SUCCESS OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED TO 11,862,500 EUR FROM 8,125,000 EUR

* ISSUES 1,495,000 SHARES AT EUR 4.5 EACH, EXERCISING 15 PERCENT GREENSHOE OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)