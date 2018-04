April 30 (Reuters) - VIKTORIA INVEST SA:

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

* REMAINS IN CONFLICT WITH FORMER LEADERS REGARDING CONTROL OF CAMBODIAN SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA ANGKOR (VAK)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONTINUES ITS EFFORTS IN FRANCE AND CAMBODIA TO TRY TO REMEDY THIS SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)