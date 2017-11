Vilkyskiu Pienine Ab:

* 9 MONTHS 2017 REVENUE EUR 87.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 6.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 9 MONTHS EBITDA EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS 2017 PROFIT PER SHARE EUR 0.53 VERSUS EUR 0.19 YEAR AGO