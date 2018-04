Vilkyskiu Pienine AB:

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR MARCH 2018 EUR 7.45 MILLION 32 PERCENT DOWN COMPARING TO MARCH 2017

* SAYS JANUARY - MARCH 2018 SALES EUR 20.9 MILLION 25 PERCENT DOWN COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: