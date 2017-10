Aug 10 (Reuters) - VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB :

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES OF COMPANY FOR JULY 2017 AMOUNTED TO 11 MILLION EUR , 34 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARING TO JULY 2016

* SAYS H1 2017 SALES OF COMPANY AMOUNTED TO 67.8 MILLION EUR, 48 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARING TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)