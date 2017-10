Oct 10 (Reuters) - VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.2 MILLION - 3 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARING TO SEPTEMBER 2016​

* SAYS ‍SALES FOR PERIOD JAN - SEPT 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 87 MILLION - 35 PERCENT INCREASED COMPARING TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​