Dec 20 (Reuters) - Villa World Ltd:

* ‍REAFFIRMS NPAT GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $41.6 MILLION FOR FY18​

* ‍1H18 NPAT GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $17MILLION-$18MILLION​

* REAFFIRMS DIVIDENDS IN FY18 EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 18.5 CPS FULLY FRANKED