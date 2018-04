April 27 (Reuters) - Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp :

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP - NET INTEREST INCOME AMOUNTED TO $4.01 MILLION FOR Q1 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.6%, OVER Q4 2017