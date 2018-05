May 18 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc:

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES CAD$10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL - AGREED TO ISSUE, ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, 1.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO TO CERTAIN ACCREDITED INVESTORS AT C$5.30/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: