May 14 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc:

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL-SCALE GROWING AT DELTA 3 GREENHOUSE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 SALES FELL 6 PERCENT TO $29.5 MILLION