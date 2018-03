March 19 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc :

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL -‍ RESCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS CONF CALL TO APRIL 2, 2018 AT 11:00 A.M. ET

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL- ‍RESCHEDULES CONF CALL TO ALLOW FOR MORE TIME TO FINALIZE 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR CANNABIS JV, PURE SUNFARMS