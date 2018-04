BRIEF-Village Farms Says Pure Sunfarms Entered Into Cannabis Supply Agreement With Emerald Health Therapeutics

April 30 (Reuters) - Village Farms International Inc :

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES PURE SUNFARMS’ CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC - ANNOUNCED COMPANY’S 50/50 JOINT VENTURE WITH EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC - PURE SUNFARMS CORP HAS ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH EMERALD

* VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC - EMERALD WILL PURCHASE 40% OF PURE SUNFARMS’ PRODUCTION IN 2018 AND 2019 AT A PRE-DETERMINED PRICE PER GRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: