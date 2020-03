BRIEF-Village Roadshow Announces Temporary Closure Of Its Gold Coast Theme Parks

March 23 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS GOLD COAST THEME PARKS WARNER BROS

* EXPENDITURE, INCLUDING CAPEX, WILL CEASE OR BE POSTPONED, AND REDUCED TO MINIMUM ESSENTIAL LEVELS DUE TO CLOSURES

* ALL CINEMAS OPERATED BY VRL WILL CLOSE ON MARCH 23

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS THEME PARKS MOVIE WORLD, SEA WORLD, WET’N’WILD & PARADISE COUNTRY

* ALL CLOSURES ARISE AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* VRL GROUP IMPLEMENTING PLANS FOR CLOSURES, INCLUDES EMPLOYEE STANDDOWNS & PLACING FACILITIES IN MAINTENANCE ONLY POSITION