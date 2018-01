Jan 30 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* 2 MAIN DIVISIONS- THEME PARKS AND CINEMA EXHIBITION, EXPERIENCED CHALLENGING TRADING CONDITIONS IN FIRST 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2017​

* ‍RESULTS FOR HY EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* ‍EXPECTS FY18 ATTRIBUTABLE NPAT BEFORE MATERIAL ITEMS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF $12 MILLION - $17 MILLION​