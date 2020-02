Feb 21 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* H1 REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DOWN 7.3% TO $491.2 MILLION

* H1 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $25.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $2.4 MILLION

* BUSHFIRES, CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON INTERNATIONAL TOURIST FOOTFALL EXPECTED TO HAVE UNFAVOURABLE EBITDA IMPACT OF ABOUT $3 MILLION IN H2 Source text reut.rs/2PbhJ88 Further company coverage: