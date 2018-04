April 17 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE BELOW THOSE SET OUT IN PREVIOUS VRL ANNOUNCEMENTS

* EXPECTS FY18 ATTRIBUTABLE NPAT BEFORE MATERIAL ITEMS & DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF LOSS OF $10 MILLION TO BREAK EVEN