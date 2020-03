BRIEF-Village Roadshow Says Not Possible To Provide Meaningful Earnings Guidance At This Time

March 19 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT OVERALL CONSEQUENCE FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS OF VRL FOR FY20

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON GROUP’S EARNINGS AT THIS TIME

* IN RECENT WEEKS, SEEN ESCALATION OF DISRUPTION TO BUSINESSES FROM COVID-19

* MAJOR STUDIOS HAVE RESCHEDULED A NUMBER OF 2H FY20 TITLES, WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON DIVISION’S TRADING

* ASKING ALL EMPLOYEES TO TAKE LEAVE TO REDUCE EMPLOYEE COSTS

* SENIOR EXECUTIVE BONUSES WILL BE ZERO FOR FY20

* FREEZE ON ALL NON-ESSENTIAL RECRUITMENT, CONSULTING AND ADVISORY WORK

* FREEZE ON ALL NON-ESSENTIAL INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC TRAVEL

* FREEZE ON ALL NON-ESSENTIAL UNCOMMITTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* IMPLEMENTING COST REDUCTION STRATEGIES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S EARNINGS & CASH FLOWS