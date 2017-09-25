BRIEF-Village Super Market names Robert Sumas CEO

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market announces forthcoming change in chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors

* James Sumas has notified board of directors of his decision to step down as chief executive officer of board

* James Sumas will not to stand for re-election to board of directors at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* To appoint Robert Sumas as chief executive officer and William Sumas to serve as chairman of board effective December 16, 2017