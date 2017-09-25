FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Village Super Market names Robert Sumas CEO
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Village Super Market names Robert Sumas CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market announces forthcoming change in chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors

* James Sumas has notified board of directors of his decision to step down as chief executive officer of board

* James Sumas will not to stand for re-election to board of directors at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* To appoint Robert Sumas as chief executive officer and William Sumas to serve as chairman of board effective December 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

